Prevent religious incitements, Nahid tells protesters, students

Nahid Islam, one of the key organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, today urged all to ensure that no one gets the opportunity to provoke religious tensions in the country after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led government.

"We, the protesters, have united to protest against the fascist government. There is no grouping or division among us. We are against any kind of religious incitement, sabotage or division. We will prevent any such attempts, he said at press conference in Tejgaon in the capital.

He also announced that an outline of the interim national government would be formulated within the next 24 hours.

Earlier, while talking to Channel 24 around 7:00pm, he also urged all to resist the looters.

"We have to protect our state resources. No one should get a chance to loot on this occasion," he said.