President appoints 25 new HC judges

President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday appointed 25 new judges to the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, raising the number of HC judges to 113.

The appointments, made under Article 98 of the constitution in consultation with Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, were confirmed in a law ministry notification. The new judges will serve a 2-year term from the date they take their oaths.

The list of appointees includes senior judges of the lower judiciary, deputy attorneys general, and practising advocates of the Supreme Court.

Among them are Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Md Nurul Islam; Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Jakir Hossain; Supreme Court Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan; and Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission Secretary Murad A Mowla Sohel.

Several prominent lawyers were also elevated, including advocates Md Anowarul Islam Shaheen, Raziuddin Ahmed, Faysal Hasan Arif, Fatema Anwar, Abdur Rahman, Syed Hasan Zobair, Md Ashif Hassan, Md Ziaul Haque, and Urmee Rahman.

From the Attorney General's office, Deputy Attorneys General Dihider Masum Kabir, Md Monjur Alam, Md Lutfor Rahman, Rezaul Karim, Mahmud Hasan, AFM Saiful Karim, and SM Iftekhar Uddin Mahamud have been named.

Habiganj District and Sessions Judge Jesmin Ara Begum is the only female judge from the subordinate judiciary to be appointed as an HC justice.

Law and Justice Division Secretary Sheikh Abu Taher, Additional Secretary Md Saiful Islam, Joint Secretary SM Saiful Islam, and Solicitor Wing Chief Md Rafizul Islam are among the appointees.

The notification, signed by Sheikh Abu Taher, said the appointments will take effect from the date of oath-taking.

This is the first time HC judges have been appointed under the Supreme Court Judges' Appointment Ordinance, 2025, SC spokesman Md Muajjem Hussain told The Daily Star. The chief justice is scheduled to administer their oaths today.

SC sources said this is one of the largest single batches of appointments to the HC in recent years, aimed at reducing the backlog of cases and strengthening the judiciary.