Prenatal sex detection: HC to deliver verdict on February 25

The High Court today fixed February 25 for delivering the verdict on a four-year old writ petition that sought prohibition of prenatal sex detection in order to ensure protection of babies and pregnant mothers.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque set the date after concluding the hearing of arguments on the petition.

Advocate Ishrat Hasan, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the petition as a public interest litigation with the HC on January 26, 2020 seeking to prohibit gender detection of foetus and to stop selling, transferring, or handling of any machine used for gender detection.

Following the petition, another HC bench on February 3, 2020 issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why they should not be directed to frame a guideline to prevent gender detection of foetuses.

During hearing of the rule, Directorate General of Health Services submitted a guideline on January 29 this year to the HC titled, "National Guideline for the Prevention of Son Preference and the Risk of Gender- Biased Sex Selection, 2022".

The DGHS said the detection of gender during pregnancy has been banned.

Advocate Ishrat Hasan herself moved the petition while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta and Advocate Tirtha Salil Pal represented the state and DGHS.