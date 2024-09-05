Preliminary proof of graft found against Aziz: ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission has decided to open an investigation into the corruption allegations against former army chief Gen (retd) Aziz Ahmed as it has found preliminary proof of graft.

Aziz was involved in corruption and unethical activities, including the purchase of homes and flats in and outside the capital and buying of hundreds of bighas of land in Dhaka under the names of his brothers, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmeen said yesterday.

The graft watchdog has also gathered information about his huge illegal assets at home and abroad, she told journalists.

"Primary investigations have uncovered information about corruption by Aziz Ahmed. As this information has been found to be true, the commission has decided to launch an investigation."

According to ACC sources, Aziz purchased houses and flats in different areas, invested Tk 100 crore in building luxurious bungalows, bought a house in the capital's Mirpur DOHS and built another one named "Aziz Residence" on Road-6 of Nikunja-1 through abusing power.

There are allegations against him of owning illegal assets abroad, including properties and businesses in Malaysia, Singapore, and Dubai of the UAE, which he bought after laundering money.

In another development, the ACC has decided to investigate corruption allegations against former Feni-2 Awami League lawmaker Nizam Uddin Hazari. He is accused of owning assets worth crores of taka. He purchased those properties under his name and those of his wife and family members, said sources.

The ACC has found information about his huge illegal assets at home and abroad.

NO EX-MP SHOWED UP AT ACC

The graft watchdog on Tuesday issued summonses to several former AL MPs to appear before it yesterday to face interrogation about corruption allegations, but none of them showed up.

The lawmakers include former Jatiya Sangsad chief whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, ex-state minister for law Qamrul Islam, former state minister of Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs Kujendra Lal Tripura, Ziaur Rahman (Chapainawabganj-2) and Qashim Uddin Ahmed (Mymensingh-11).