'Pregnant' woman gang-raped in Pabna

A pregnant woman has been gang-raped in Pabna's Sujanagar upazila.

The incident took place at Char Kestopur village when the victim along with her husband was returning home from a mehfil (religious programme) around 12:30am on February 24, reports our Pabna correspondent.

The following day, the victim filed a rape case with Aminpur Police Station against six people, said Md Harunur Rashid, officer-in-charge of the police station, yesterday.

The journalists came to know about the incident yesterday.

The accused are Selim Pramanik, 23, Md Sharif, 24, Rajib Sardar, 21, Ruhul Mondol, 26, Lalon Sardar, 20, and Md Sirajul Islam, 23, of Char Keshtopur village.

Police are trying to nab the culprits, said the police official.

Quoting the case statement, police said on the incident day, the young homemaker went to a waz mehfil (religious programme) with her husband.

While returning home around 12.30am, a group of people held her husband hostage with sharp weapons.

The miscreants forcefully took her to a corn field and two of them raped her, added the statement.

Talking to the journalists, the husband alleged that although his wife was pregnant, the criminals gang-raped her.

"As the criminals are influential people in the village, they are yet to be arrested even after five days of the incident," said the man demanding punishment of the culprits.

However, doctors and police could not confirm yet whether the victim was pregnant.

OC Harunur Rashid said the criminals went into hiding after the incident.

Meanwhile, the medical test of the victim has been completed at Pabna General Hospital.