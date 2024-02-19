Preeti's death: None will be spared if found guilty, says DB chief

Police will not spare anyone if they are found guilty in the death of teenage domestic worker Preeti Urang, who fell from The Daily Star executive editor's eighth-floor flat in the capital's Mohammadpur on February 6, the chief of Detective Branch (DB) of police said today.

"We are investigating the incident. We think we will be able to find out what actually happened," he said while replying to a query during a briefing at his office on Minto Road.

A Dhaka court yesterday sent Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker to jail on completion of their four-day police remand in a case filed over Preeti's death.

Preeti, 15, from Moulvibazar, died after she fell through an opening on Ashfaqul's eighth-floor flat.

Police took Ashfaqul and Tania into custody within hours of the incident that happened around 8:00am on February 6.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after Investigation Officer Mohammad Shariful Islam, a DB inspector, produced the couple before the court seeking their confinement in jail.

On February 13, police produced the two before the court with a 10-day remand petition, but the court granted four days' remand in police custody in a case filed by the victim's father, a tea garden worker, under section 304A of the Penal Code, which deals with death caused by negligence.