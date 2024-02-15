Preeti's death: Human chain seeking justice in front of The Daily Star Centre

Human chain in front of The Daily Star Centre. Photo: Star

A human chain was organised in front of The Daily Star Centre in the capital today demanding justice and a fair investigation into 15-year-old domestic worker Preeti Urang's death by falling from the eighth-floor flat of the newspaper's executive editor.

The human chain was held at 11:00am under the banner of "Shocheton Nagorik Shomaj".

Participants, carrying banners with different messages and chanting slogans, formed the human chain for around 30 minutes. They demanded punishment for those responsible for Preeti 's death.

Preeti, from Moulvibazar's Kamolganj upazila, died after falling from the Mohammadpur flat of Syed Ashfaqul Haque, executive editor of The Daily Star, on February 6.

The following day, Preeti's father, Lokesh Urang, a tea garden worker, filed a case over Preeti's death against Ashfaqul and his wife Tania Khondoker under Section 304 (A) of the Penal Code.

Most recently, on February 13, the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court granted a 4-day remand for each of the accused.