Preeti’s Death: Ashfaqul, wife sent back to jail after remand

A Dhaka court yesterday sent Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker to jail on completion of their four-day police remand in a case over the death of a teenage house help who fell from their flat in the capital's Mohammadpur on February 6.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after Investigation Officer Mohammad Shariful Islam, an inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, produced the couple before the court, seeking their confinement in jail.

On February 13, police produced the two before the court with a 10-day remand petition, but the court granted four days' remand in police custody in a case filed by the victim's father, a tea garden worker, under section 304A of the Penal Code, which deals with death caused by negligence.

Preeti Urang, 15, from Moulvibazar, died after she fell through an opening on Ashfaqul's eighth-floor flat.

Police took Ashfaqul and Tania into custody within hours of the incident that happened around 8:00am on February 6.

They were first produced before a Dhaka court with a five-day remand petition on February 7, but the court asked the police to interrogate them at the jail gate and submit a report within three working days.

Preeti's death came around six months after a seven-year-old house help at the same couple's residence suffered injuries as she tried to flee through an opening of the eighth-floor flat.

The victim's family filed a case over the incident, but police submitted a final report before the court as they did not find any evidence to bear out the charges in the case, filed under the Children Act, 2013.

HUMAN CHAIN

A group of people from Laskarpur valley in Habiganj, a neighbouring district of Preeti's hometown Moulvibazar, formed a human chain yesterday demanding justice for her.

Under the banner of Laskarpur valley Socheton Nagorikbrinda, a platform of local tea garden workers, formed the human chain in front of Chandpur tea garden in Habiganj.

Protesters demanded punishment to Ashfaqul and his wife over Preeti's death.

OPEN LETTER TO STAR

A platform called "Nipironer Biruddhe Shahbagh" (Shahbagh against oppression) sent an open letter to The Daily Star editor yesterday, demanding that Ashfaqul be relieved of his duty as the newspaper's executive editor.

Khan Asaduzzaman Masum, president of Bangladesh Jubo Union sent the open letter on behalf of the platform.

The letter thanked The Daily Star editor for his note to the readers over the incident, but added that the platform was frustrated by the content of the note.

"It would have been responsible on your part as the editor had you relieved Ashfaqul Haque of his duty as the executive editor in the interest of an impartial and a dispassionate investigation," it said.

Raising questions about why such incidents were repeating at the household, the open letter said, "We want to firmly state that we do not support the arrivals of children like Preeti Urangs as house helps to seek a better life in Dhaka."