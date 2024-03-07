Preeti’s Death: 25 eminent personalities call for fair investigation

Twenty-five noted citizens yesterday demanded a fair probe into the death of Preeti Urang, the 15-year-old house help of The Daily Star executive editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque.

The girl died after falling from the eighth-floor flat of Ashfaqul on February 6.

Ashfaqul and his wife are in jail in a case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station by Preeti's father, Rakesh Urang, who is from Moulvibazar's Kamolganj upazila.

The eminent citizens in a statement said that on August 6 last year, a seven-year-old domestic help named Ferdousi fell from Ashfaqul's Mohammadpur flat and was seriously injured.

In a case filed after that incident, Ashfaqul and his wife were acquitted, the statement added.

The citizens termed the incidents worrisome, and said, "It is very difficult for the extremely poor and marginalised tea garden workers to run cases against the influential people. The state and civil society need to ensure a proper and impartial investigation, as well as justice in this case."

Former caretaker government advisers, Sultana Kamal, and Rasheda K Chowdhury; Sammilito Samajik Andolan Presidium Member Ramendu Majumdar, and its president Prof Sayed Anwar Hossain; Liberation War Museum trustee Sarwar Ali; and Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad General Secretary Rana Dasgupta are among the signatories to the statement.