Preeti’s death: 117 citizens call for fair probe

One hundred seventeen citizens yesterday demanded a fair and expeditious investigation into the death of Preeti Urang, a 15-year-old house help of The Daily Star Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque.

In a statement, they condemned the "inactiveness" of police and "biased" coverage of some media outlets of the incident. They also demanded The Daily Star take administrative action against Ashfaqul for "appointing a child as domestic help".

Preeti, from Moulvibazar's Kamolganj upazila, died after she fell through an opening at Ashfaqul's eighth-floor flat in the capital's Mohammadpur on February 6.

Police took Ashfaqul and his wife Tania Khondoker into custody within hours of the incident. The next day, victim's father, a tea garden worker, filed a case with Mohammadpur Police Station against the couple under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code, which deals with death caused by negligence.

The couple have since been in jail, and have been denied bail three times.

Sent to the media by Shamsul Huda, executive director of Association for Land Reform Development (ALRD), the statement said, "There have been allegations of killing Preeti Urang by pushing her off the eighth-floor apartment."

The statement added that Preeti was 13, and not 15 as mentioned in the case document.

Signatories include Sultana Kamal, Khushi Kabir, Dr Hameeda Hossain, ZI Khan Panna, Anu Muhammad, Meghna Guhathakurta, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Gitiara Nasreen, Rana Dasgupta, Rahnuma Ahmed, Shahidul Alam, Robaet Ferdous, Nur Khan, Farha Tanzim Titil, Priscilla Raj and Pallab Chakma.

The statement also mentioned the incident of August 6, 2023, at the same flat, saying another house help, a 7-year-old, "either fell from or jumped off" the residence and suffered injuries.

The citizens also termed the statement given by The Daily Star editor on Preeti's death 10 days after the incident "surprising and unfortunate".

They said The Daily Star should have relieved Ashfaqul from his post "instead of protecting him right from the beginning". Only then, the editor's statement would have been meaningful to some extent.

"We express our resentment and condemnation over the indifference of the authorities in the reaction to the incident and visible negligence in the investigation process. We think the death of Preeti Urang is akin to murder," said the statement.

"We will not accept any attempt to divert the investigation in a different direction. We call upon all the editors in the country to uphold the neutrality and fairness of journalism. We strongly demand independent and fair investigation into the incident."

Other demands made in the statement include ensuring punishment to those responsible upon investigation into the death of Preeti as well as the previous incident; shifting the case under the Women and Children Repression Act; providing compensation and security to Preeti's family; ensuring proper treatment and education to the previous house help; and investigating whether any of Ashfaqul's family members was child abuser.