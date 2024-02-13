Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Feb 13, 2024 09:29 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 09:43 PM

Preeti Urang’s death: 2 accused placed on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker on a four-day police remand for questioning over the death of a teenage house help, who fell from their residential building in the capital's Mohammadpur last week.

Metropolitan Magistrate Saifur Rahman passed the order after police sought a 10-day remand for the couple.

Last Wednesday, when they were first produced before the court in the case, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque rejected the police petition for a five-day remand, and asked the investigation officer to question them at the jail gates instead.

Mohammadpur Police Station Sub-inspector Nazmul Hasan quizzed both suspects on Monday, and submitted a report before the court today along with a 10-day remand petition.

House help Preeti Urang, 15, from Moulvibazar, died after she fell through the opening of the windowpane on the eighth floor of the couple's flat around 8:00am on Tuesday.

Shortly after the incident, police took Ashfaqul and Tania into custody.

Police produced them before the court on Wednesday after the victim's family filed a case under section 304(a) of the penal code, which deals with death caused by negligence.

