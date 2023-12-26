Pre-polls violence: 2 arrested over shooting 3 Jubo League men in Tangail

Rab last night arrested two people in connection with shooting and injuring three Jubo League men during a clash between supporters of the Awami League candidate and those of an independent aspirant in Tangail Sadar on Sunday night.

Key accused Faruq Hossain, 40, and his accomplice Kamrul, 34, were arrested from Dhaka's Uttara area last night, Khandaker Al Moin, Rab's Legal and Media wing director, told reporters at a press briefing at the Rab media centre today.

Faruk and Kamrul were known as criminals in Tangail area and were accused in several cases and had previously been in jail, he said.

The three injured -- Baghil union unit Jubo League General Secretary Rokon Miah, and activists Emdadul and Siam -- were admitted to Tangail General Hospital with shotgun pellets wound.

AL nominee for Tangail-5 Mamunur Rashid Mamun and independent aspirant Sanowar Hossain blamed each other for the incident.