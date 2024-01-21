Poultry farm worker stabbed to death

A poultry farm worker was stabbed to death by unidentified criminals in Jhikargachha upazila of Jashore

The incident happened at Katakhal area of the upazila around 8:00am yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Toufiq Hossain, 28, of Jhikargachha upazila.

"Toufiq worked in a poultry farm. He woke up around 7:30am and was on his way to work. On the way, when he reached the Katakhal intersection, unidentified criminals ambushed him, stabbed him and fled," said the deceased's mother Rehana Khatun.

Toufiq was taken to Jhikargachha Upazila Health Complex where doctors referred him to Jashore General Hospital as his condition deteriorated. He succumbed to his injuries en route.

Jhikargachha Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan said, "Police are investigating the matter closely. Operation is underway to nab those involved in the murder."