Posts for new judges to be created soon: chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today said he already held talks with the government about creating posts for new judges and hoped that the crisis will be resolved soon.

He also said it is a constitutional right of every citizen to receive speedy justice.

"We, who perform judicial functions, are ethically responsible to deliver quick justice for the people. We must ensure that nobody is deprived," Hassan said.

The chief justice made the comment while speaking as chief guest at an event organised on the occasion of inaugurating a "Nyay Kunju" – a resting place for justice-seekers – on Bandarban District and Sessions Judge Court premises.

About the judges' accommodation crisis, he said multi-storey Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) buildings have already been constructed in many districts across the country.

The chief justice said Nyay Kunjus have been established in all the district court premises so that the people don't have to suffer due to a shortage of places to rest, toilets, and drinking water facilities.