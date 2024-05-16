Post-polls violence: One dead, six hurt in Gopalganj

A supporter of a defeated candidate of the first phase of upazila Parishad election was shot to death and six others were injured in post-polls violence in Gopalganj's Sadar upazila on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ashiqur Bhuiyan, 28, of Chandradighlia Bus Stand in the Sadar upazila. He was the supporter of defeated candidate BM Liakat Ali.

Three of the injured were identified as Lion Bhuiyan, Hakim Khandaker, and Mehedhi Hasan.

Of them, Lion was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital due to critical condition and the rest to Gopalganj Medical College Hospital, said Sadar Police Station Sub-inspector Maridul Islam.

The clash broke out between the supporters of winning Chairman Kamruzzaman Lutul and defeated candidate Liakat in the bus stand area around 8:30pm, said the OC.

The clash left one dead on the spot and six others injured, he said, adding that the situation was now under their control as additional police personnel were deployed to fend off further clashes.