Post-polls violence: 10 injured, 50 houses vandalised in Jhenaidah-2

At least 10 people were injured and 50 houses vandalised during violence in three villages of Jhenaidah Sadar this morning, following voting in the 12th parliamentary polls yesterday.

The incidents took place in Barikhali, Hiradanga, and Surapara villages, said Shaheen Uddin, officer-in-charge of Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station.

Locals said that supporters of Naser Shahriar Zahedi, the winning independent candidate from Jhenaidah-2, looted houses of the supporters of defeated AL candidate Tahjib Alom Siddique in the villages around 11:00am.

Ten people, including a woman, were injured, Tahjib said.According to locals, after the announcement of the polls' results, there was tension in the three villages.

Defeated AL candidate Tahjib said the police superintendent and district commissioner assured him of necessary actions.

Naser could not be reached on phone for comment.

OC Shaheen Uddin said police were deployed in the areas. Further legal action will be taken if the victims file complaints, he added.