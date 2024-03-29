Posing as detectives, robbers snatch Tk 35.75 lakh

A group of robbers impersonating officials of the Detective Branch of police have snatched Tk 35.75 lakh from a man in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila.

The incident took place Wednesday morning in East Paikpara area of Brahmanbaria town.

Victim Fazlul Haque filed a case at Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station the night of the incident.

He said the money belonged to him and his brother-in-law and it was acquired from selling land recently.

Fazlul was going to a bank on a rickshaw to deposit the money when a microbus stopped in his path, said Md Aslam Hossain, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station quoting the case statement.

There were three people in the vehicle, of whom one was in a police uniform, one was carrying a gun, and another was the driver, he added.

They introduced themselves as DB officials and told Fazlul he was carrying illegal items and had to go with them to the police station.

Fazlul, who said he doubted them, started shouting for help. But the trio forcibly picked him up in their vehicle and beat him, the OC further said.

Then the robbers snatched the money from Fazlul and dropped him near the Police Lines area along the Comilla-Sylhet highway.

Police are investigating the matter, the OC said.