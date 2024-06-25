Pori Moni gets bail in attempted murder case filed by Uttara Club's Nasir

A Dhaka court today granted bail to film actress Pori Moni in a case filed by Uttara Club Limited's former president Nasir U Mahmud in 2022, bringing allegations against her of assault, vandalism, attempted murder and issuing threats.

The court also granted bail to her costume designer Junayed Karim Jimmy alias Jimmy.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate M Saiful Islam passed the order after Pori Moni and Jimmy appeared before it and sought bail in the case.

Earlier on April 18, the same court accepted the charges brought against them and issued summons upon Pori Moni and Jimmy to appear before it today.

The court also discharged Fatema-tuz-Jannat Bony from the charges of the case as the investigation officer (IO) did not find any involvement against her.

On March 18, Inspector Md Monir Hossain of Dhaka District's Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), the IO of the case, pressed charges against them.

Pori Moni had earlier on June 14, 2021 filed a case against Nasir and two others with Savar Police Station on charges of rape and murder attempts, centring the same incident that took place on June 9 the same year. The case is now pending with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 of Dhaka.

On July 6 of 2022, former Dhaka Boat Club executive and businessman Nasir filed the case in which the court summoned Pori Moni, Jimmy and Fatema on June 25 (today).

However, Pori Moni and two other accused are facing a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act, which is now pending with the Special Judge Court-10 of Dhaka.