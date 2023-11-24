A local influential man has continued illegal digging of a pond on Bangladesh Railway (BR) land in Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila, hampering flow of water to the surrounding croplands through the Teesta Canal.

As a result, over 200 farmers of the two districts are now facing serious trouble in cultivating different crops on their land on both sides of the canal.

Moreover, local farmers also fearing that nearly 1,000 hectares of land under Gokunda union in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila and Gharialdanga union Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila may remain uncultivated this year due to illegal digging of the pond near China Bazar Rail Gate area.

Local people alleged that Altaf Hossain, 48, son of Ajar Uddin of Nakhenda village in Rajarhat upazila, has been illegally digging the pond on railway land, close to the rail tracks.

Meanwhile, Manjurul Haque, field surveyor for Lalmonirhat and Kurigram Railway, lodged a complaint against Altaf with Rajarhat Police Station recently.

While talking, Surveyor Manjurul said Altaf has already dug about 20,800 square-feet soil and built a pond on railway land, obstructing water flow through the canal.

Altaf also planted 800 betelnut trees on both sides of the railway tracks illegally, Manjurul said, adding that he has filed a complaint against Altaf with the local police station on November 16 .

Farmer Sarwar Hossain, 60, said if the canal is not freed from encroachment immediately, they may not be able to grow any crops on their land this year.

Contacted, Altaf claimed that he has been digging a pond on his 30 bighas of land for fish farming, but denied the allegation of occupying any railway land.

OC of Rajarhat PS Abdulla Hil Jaman said they will take legal step in this regard after investigation.

Lalmonirhat Railway Divisional Estate Officer (DEO) Purnendu Dev said they have taken possession of the railway land and hoisted the red flag on the spot.