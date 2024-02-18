Polls Code Breach: MP Bachchu gets bail

A Chattogram court yesterday granted bail to Chattogram-10 lawmaker Mohiuddin Bachchu in a case filed by the Election Commission over breaching electoral code of conduct.

The court of 4th Metropolitan Magistrate Md Salauddin passed the bail order after the MP surrendered before the court, seeking bail.

On Thursday, the same court issued an arrest warrant against Bachchu as he did not appear before it despite a summon order.

Bachchu's lawyer Ibrahim Hossen Chowdhury Babul said the court granted him bail after hearing of the case filed by the EC on January 16 over distributing cheques of donations in places of worship before the 12th national election.