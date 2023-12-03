Polls ban on govt officials: HC to deliver verdict tomorrow

The High Court will deliver a verdict tomorrow (Monday) on whether former government officials can contest Jatiya Sangsad elections in three years of retirement.

The court today fixed the date for announcing its judgement on four separate writ petitions that challenged the provision that prohibited former government officials from contesting the national elections in three years of retirement, Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta told The Daily Star.

Earlier on November 29, The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque kept a writ petition as Curia Advisari Vult, a Latin legal term meaning "verdict could be delivered any time" after hearing on the rule.

Following the petitions filed by Md Shamim Kamal, Md Abdul Mannan, Ataur Rahman Prodhan and Ratan Chandra Pandit, HC on different days issued separate rules questioning the provision of section 12(1) (f) of the Representation of People Order, (RPO), 1972, that prohibited former government officials from contesting JS polls during the three years after retirement.

In the rule, the HC asked the government and EC to explain why the provision should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

The petitioner has stated in the petition that the law violates both the basic principles and the right to equality guaranteed by Article 27 of the Constitution.

Senior lawyers Tanya Amir, Prabir Neogi, and Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for the writ petitioners, while senior lawyer Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz appeared for Election Commission and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and DAG Amit Das Gupta represented the state during the hearings.