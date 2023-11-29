Polls ban on govt officials: HC to deliver verdict any day

The High Court on any day will deliver its verdict on the writ petition that challenged the provision that prohibited former government officials from contesting Jatiya Sangsad elections following three years of retirement.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque today kept the writ petition as Curia Advisari Vult, a Latin legal term meaning "verdict could be delivered any time" after hearing on the rule, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Amit Das Gupta told The Daily Star.

Senior lawyers Tanya Amir, Prabir Neogi, and Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for the writ petitioner, while senior lawyer Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz appeared for Election Commission and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and DAG Amit Das Gupta represented the state during the hearing.

Following the writ petition filed by Md Shamim Kamal, brigadier general (retd), another HC bench on January 19 this year issued a rule questioning the provision of section 12(1) (f) of the Representation of People Order, (RPO), 1972, that prohibited former government officials from contesting Jatiya Sangsad elections during the three years after retirement.

In the rule, the HC asked the government and EC to explain why the provision should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

The petitioner has stated in the petition that the right to vote is a fundamental aspect of the constitution; prohibiting government employees from voting in the parliamentary election right after retirement or resignation violates both the basic principles and the right to equality guaranteed by Article 27 of the Constitution.