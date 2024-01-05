Polling centre set on fire in Feni

Arsonists set fire to a polling centre in Feni's Sonagazi upazila this morning.

The incident took place at the auditorium room of Charshaha Bhikari High School polling centre in Char Darbesh union of the upazila.

On information, a fire engine from Sonagazi Fire Station reached the spot and managed to bring the fire under control after an hour.

Some furniture was damaged in the fire, police said.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sonagazi-Daganbhuiyan Circle) Tasnim Hossain said police were investigating the incident to determine whether it was aimed at disrupting activities surrounding the 12th parliamentary election scheduled for January 7.

Sonagazi Upazila Assistant Returning Officer Kamrul Hasan mentioned that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause behind the incident.

Additionally, security measures will be heightened during the upcoming election, said the official.A total of 4,354 men and women are set to exercise their franchise at Charsaha Bhikari High School centre in Sunday's parliamentary election.