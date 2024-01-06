Polling centre comes under arson attack in Chattogram

A school designated as a polling centre was set on fire by unidentified arsonists in Patenga EPZ area of the port city early today.

The incident took place at Nischinta Para Goverment Primary School under Ward 38 around 4:30am.

Shakila Soltana, Deputy Commissioner of CMP Port Division, told The Daily Star, "Arsonists set the school's headmaster's room on fire. New books which were kept in the room were burnt.

"Police are on the spot and investigating the incident," she added.