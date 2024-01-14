Polling agent shot to death in Noakhali

Unidentified criminals shot dead a man, who was a polling agent of Noakhali-2 (Senbagh and Sonaimuri) independent candidate Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik, last night.

The deceased was identified as Shaheduzzaman Palash, 35, of Purba Mirzanagar village under Sonaimuri upazila. He was an agent at Purba Mirzanagar Government Primary School polling centre in the upazila during the January 7 national election.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for post-mortem this morning, our local correspondent reports quoting Bakhtiar Uddin Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Sonaimuri Police Station.

Ataur Rahman, also former vice-president of Noakhali district unit of Awami League, said that the supporters of the local boat symbol have been threatening Shaheduzzaman since the election day as he protested against the fake votes and illegal influence in the polling station.

Shaheduzzaman might be killed due to his protest, Ataur Rahman said. He also demanded a fair investigation into the incident and said the culprits must be brought to book.

When contacted, Noakhali-2 elected-MP Morshed Alam refused the allegation and said that he was elected lawmaker twice from the parliamentary seat. "I don't like any violence. I ordered the law enforcing agencies to find out and arrest the killers after a proper investigation."

According to the locals, neighbours first saw Shaheduzzaman's body lying near his house in Purba Mirzanagar area around 10:00pm yesterday. He had bullet injuries on his forehead and face. Later police were informed about the incident, they said.

OC Bakhtiar Uddin said, "The victim's family is yet to file a written complaint. Legal action will be taken after further investigation."