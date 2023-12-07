Political violence case: Jubo Dal leader Tuku, 19 others get 3 years in jail

A Dhaka court has sentenced Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and 19 other leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations to three years in jail in a case filed over political violence.

The case was filed against them with Dhaka's Shahjahanpur Police Station on October 14, 2017.

BNP's Dhaka south city member secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu and Swechchhsebak Dal General Secretary Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel were among the convicts.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that a group of leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations, including Tuku and Jewel brought out a procession in front of Khilgaon Railgate around 11:30am on October 14, 2017 during a political programme.

They vandalised vehicles, assaulted policemen and prevented them from discharging their duties.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury handed down the sentence in absence of all the convicts today.

Before pronouncement of the verdict, the magistrate cancelled their bails, declared them fugitives.

The magistrate also issued conviction warrants against them and directed officer-in-charge of Shahjahanpur Police Station to comply with its order.

The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrests or surrender, said the magistrate in his judgement.

The magistrate acquitted 44 other accused as their involvement with the incident was not proved. Of them, Abul Hashem and Shamsur Rahman have died.

Earlier, the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments and the court recorded statements of four prosecution witnesses, including complaint of the case.