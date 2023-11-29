Political Violence: 57 BNP men get different terms in two cases

As many as 57 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations were yesterday sentenced to jail on different terms in two cases filed in the capital over political violence.

The cases were lodged in October 2013 and September 2018 on charges of hurling crude bombs, vandalising vehicles, and assaulting law enforcers and preventing them from performing their duties.

In a case, 19 BNP leaders and activists, including Ishaq Ali Sarkar, the organising secretary of Jubo Dal's central committee, and Md Mohon, a former ward councillor of Dhaka City Corporation, were jailed for six months over political violence in Dhaka's Bangshal in October 2013.

During the trial, nine prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

Ishaq's brother Yakub Sarkar and 32 others were acquitted as the charges against them were not proven.

Sultan Sohag Uddin, the Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate, handed down the sentence.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 3,000 each, in default of which they will have to suffer an extra month in prison.

According to the case statement, a group of BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of Kazi Alauddin Road in the capital's Bangshal area during a hartal enforced by the BNP-led alliance around 10:45am on October 29, 2013.

They then blasted crude bombs and assaulted police personnel, which prevented them from carrying out their duties.

After the incident, Rafiqul Islam, a sub-inspector at the Bangshal police station, filed a case against Mohon, Ishaq and 49 others.

On April 30, 2014, SI Mahmudul Hasan pressed charges against the 52 accused.

Another Dhaka court sentenced 38 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies to 30 months' imprisonment in a case filed in the capital's Dakshin Khan over political violence in September 2018.

Momtaj Uddin, president of BNP's Uttar Khan unit; Harun-Or-Rashid, the general secretary of the unit; and Sarkar Rafiqul Islam Mukul, the organising secretary, are among the convicts.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam also acquitted 81 other accused as the charges against them were not proven during the trial.

In September 2018, a case was lodged with Dakshin Khan Police Station against 118 people, mostly BNP leaders and activists, in connection with illegal assembly and obstructing police personnel from carrying out their duties.

On April 30, 2019, police pressed charges against 119 accused.

The court recorded statements of eight prosecution witnesses after framing charges on August 1 last year.

Conviction warrants were issued against fugitive convicts, the prosecution said.

According to the judgment, the punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender.

Defence lawyer Kamruzzaman Sumon told The Daily Star that his client, Kamal, did not get justice.

Those prosecution witnesses, who made statements before the court, failed to narrate the incident specifically.

So, all the accused were deprived of justice, he said, adding that they would move before the higher courts.