Political Violence: 38 BNP men jailed in cases filed 5yrs ago

Thirty-eight leaders and activists of the BNP and its front organisations were sentenced to different jail terms yesterday in two cases filed more than five years ago over political violence in the capital.

They were convicted on charges of illegal gathering, arson, vandalism, assaulting police personnel and obstructing them from discharging their duties.

With this, at least 515 BNP-Jamaat leaders and activists have been jailed since November 7 this year in 25 cases filed between December 2012 and November 2018 over political violence in the city.

In a case filed with Kotwali Police Station in September 2018, 12 leaders and activists of the BNP and its front organisations were handed three years' rigorous imprisonment each by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Syful Islam yesterday.

The convicts are Anwarul Azim, Haider Ali Babla, Md Alauddin, Md Shawkat Ali, Md Parvez Hossain, Imran Hossain Imu, Sayeed Ahmed Rana, Forhad Rana, Arif Hossain Bappi, Fazlul Haque Moni, Md Zakir Hossain, and Md Nazimuddin. They all are ward-level leaders and activists of the BNP and its front organisations, according to the case statement.

The magistrate issued conviction warrants against the 12 convicts and directed the Kotwali Police Station OC to execute its order.

Five prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case, testified during the trial.

According to the case statement, a group of leaders and activists of the BNP and its front organisations took out a procession in front of Babubazar bridge around 10:30am on September 13, 2018. They blasted crude bombs, assaulted cops and obstructed them from performing their duties.

Following the incident, police filed the case against 14 leaders and activists of the BNP and its front organisations with Kotwali Police Station.

Also yesterday, another Dhaka court sentenced 26 BNP leaders and activists to different terms of imprisonment in another case filed with Cantonment Police Station in September 2018 over political violence.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury handed down the sentences in presence of convict Kabir Hossain. The rest of the 25 convicts have been on the run.

The magistrate sentenced 14 of them to 30 months' rigorous imprisonment, seven others to 18 months in jail and five others to six months in jail in the case.

The magistrate issued conviction warrants against the 25 convicts.

The court also acquitted four other accused as their involvement in the incident was not proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Twelve prosecution witnesses testified during the trial.

According to the case statement, a group of ward-level BNP leaders and activists and its front organisations on September 30, 2018 assaulted some police personnel and prevented them from discharging their duties in the capital's cantonment area.

Following the incident, police filed the case accusing 30 leaders and activists of the BNP and its front organisations.