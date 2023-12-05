Political Violence: 31 more BNP-Jamaat men jailed

Another 31 leaders and activists of BNP, Jamaat and their front organisations were yesterday sentenced to different jail terms in four cases filed years ago over political violence in the capital.

They were convicted in the cases filed between November 2013 and November 2018 on charges of illegal gatherings, arson, vandalism, and assaulting police and obstructing them from discharging their duties.

Since November 7 this year, at least 477 BNP-Jamaat leaders and activists have been jailed in 23 cases filed between December 2012 and November 2018 over political violence in Dhaka.

In a November 2018 case, 13 leaders and activists of BNP, Jubo Dal, and JCD were sentenced to two years in jail each for violence in the capital's Hazaribagh.

Majibur Rahman Moju, president of Hazaribagh BNP, its general secretary Abdul Aziz, and Jubo Dal leaders – Sirajul Islam Billal, Masud Rana and Anisuzzaman – are among the convicts.

The verdict was pronounced by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah, in the absence of all convicts.

The magistrate also acquitted 10 other accused from the charges.

During the trial, four prosecution witnesses gave statements before the court.

According to the case statement, on November 6, 2018, a group of leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations illegally gathered in the Staff Quarter Road area in Hazaribagh and obstructed law enforcers from discharging their duties.

Following the incident, police filed a case against 51 BNP men with Hazaribagh Police Station.

On February 10, 2020, police submitted a charge sheet to the court against 23 accused.

Also yesterday, another Dhaka Court sentenced 14 BNP leaders and activists to three years' imprisonment over political violence in Rampura in September 2018.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam, however, acquitted 43 other accused as the charges against them were not proven.

According to the case statement, the accused on September 30, 2018, assaulted police personnel and obstructed them from discharging their duties at Malibagh intersection in Dhaka's Rampura during a programme to demand the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

In another case, Magistrate Mainul also handed down jail sentences to three Jamaat activists – Imam Hossain, Mohammad Humayun Kabir and Jakir Hossain -- for two years over political violence in Dhanmondi area on May 11, 2016.

No convicts were present at the courtroom when the verdicts were pronounced in the two cases.

The same day, Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain sentenced BNP activist Zahirul Islam to three years' rigorous imprisonment in a case filed over political violence in the capital in November 2013.

The lone convict Zahirul was absent during the delivery of the verdict.

Meanwhile, the magistrate acquitted 38 other accused from the charges.

Ten prosecution witnesses testified before the court during the trial.

The case statement said a group of leaders and activists of BNP, Jamaat and their front organisations gathered in front of Ananda Bridge in the city's Mugda area around 8:45pm on November 17, 2013.

They vandalised some vehicles, torched one of them and prevented law enforcers from discharging their duties.

Following the incident, police filed a case against 46 people, including Jamaat leader Ahmed Hossain Faruqui, with Mugda Police Station.

On April 22, 2015, police pressed charges against 39 people.