Polish national found murdered at Ctg hotel

Police yesterday recovered the body of a foreign national from a hotel in Chattogram city after hotel staff found the man lying in a pool of blood in his room.

Zdzislaw Michal Czeryba, 58, was a Polish national, according to his passport.

He was the quality control officer of a buying house in Dhaka. He recently went to Chattogram to conduct quality checks at a readymade garment factory, police said.

Mustafijur Rahman, deputy commissioner (south) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star, "Zdzislaw came to Chattogram on February 24. The hotel staff found his body lying in a pool of blood in his room and informed the police.

"Police found injury marks on the back of his head and other parts of the body, which indicate that it might be a murder. His room was also found ransacked," he added.

"Crime scene experts from CID, PBI, and DB police are investigating the incident," he added.

The body has been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for the post-mortem examination.