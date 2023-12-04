'Police vigilant to recover illegal firearms'

To stop use of illegal firearms ahead of the upcoming national election, police have started drives to recover such weapons. Additionally, licensed firearms are also required to be submitted to designated police stations before the election, as per Election Commission laws.

Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), shared this information while speaking to reporters at DMP headquarters today.

Police have also intensified steps to arrest warrant-listed top criminals ahead of the elections, as per the directives of the EC.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (Detective Branch) of DMP, said, "We are working as per directives of the Election Commission. All warrant-listed accused will be arrested."

Meanwhile, the DMP today said steps regarding the transfer of assistant commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, and deputy commissioners will be taken as per EC directives.

Additional commissioner Mahid said no instructions have come yet from the EC regarding the senior officers including AC, ADC, DC, and Additional Commissioners.

Mahid added that a list of 33 OCs has been made for transfer as per EC directives, and they will be transferred to different police stations.