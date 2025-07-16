Police vehicle torched in Gopalganj

A police vehicle was vandalised and set on fire allegedly by activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Gopalganj's Ulpur area today ahead of a political rally organised by National Citizen Party (NCP).

According to eyewitnesses, a group of BCL activists brought out a procession in the area and, at one point, set the stationed police vehicle ablaze before leaving the scene.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Police personnel later rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The group was allegedly led by BCL's Gopalganj district General Secretary Ataur Rahman Pial, locals said.

They claimed the attackers carried petrol bombs, which were used to ignite the vehicle.

Confirming the incident, Md Ruhul Amin Sarkar, additional superintendent of police in Gopalganj, said, "We are on the spot," but declined to comment further.

Meanwhile, according to a verified Facebook post by Sarjis Alam, chief coordinator (north) of NCP, a "March to Gopalganj" programme is scheduled to take place in the town today at 11:00am.