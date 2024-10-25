Police vehicle attacked in Tongi

A CNG-run autorickshaw carrying a detainee was attacked in Gazipur's Tongi area during the arrest of a suspect facing 20 cases, as assailants attempted to free the detainee.

The suspect -- Ibrahim Khalil Apu, 31, was arrested today in Morkun area of Tongi, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Crime-South) Alamgir Hossain.

Tongi East Police Station Officer-in-Charge Qaiser Ahmed told The Daily Star, acting on a tip-off, police attempted to arrest Apu, who has eight arrest warrants against him and is named in 20 ongoing cases.

While police were transporting him to the station in a CNG-run autorickshaw, his associates attacked the officers in an attempt to free him. However, they were unsuccessful in their efforts.

Police later brought him to the station.

According to officers at the scene, more than two hundred people attacked the police, damaging the CNG-run autorickshaw.