Tue Dec 5, 2023 06:28 PM
Police to step up vigilance to recover stolen phones

Photo: Police Headquarters

Police members have been asked to step up operations to recover lost or stolen mobile phones across the country.

Atikul Islam, additional inspector general (crimes and operations) of Police, came up with the directive during a virtual crime conference held at Police Headquarters today.

He also ordered to redouble operations in the spots used for selling the stolen phones.

The directives came when incidents of mugging mobile phones being reported regularly and people often complain that the law enforcers do little to recover those items.

Police occasionally carried out drives and arrested persons for snatching mobile phones and selling those illegally.

