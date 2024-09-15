Police seek 7-day remand for ex-public admin minister Farhad

Police today sought a seven-day remand to interrogate former public administration minister Farhad Hossain in a case filed over the death of garment worker Rubel during the mass protest.

"Farhad was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka around 12:15pm. The hearing on the remand prayer will be held this noon," said a sub-inspector working in the court.

A RAB team arrested Farhad in Dhaka's Eskaton area early today and handed him over to Adabor police.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, father of the victim, filed the murder case with Adabor Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 147 others.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused, as per instruction, directly or indirectly took part in the attack on hundreds of students, including Rubel, who were protesting at Ring Road in the Adabor area on August 5.

Rubel suffered critical bullet wounds and died of his injuries at a hospital after two days, the statement said