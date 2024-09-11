Police seek 10-day remand for Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury

Adviser to former PM Hasina was arrested last night

Badda police today sought a 10-day remand to quiz former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's energy adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury in connection with the murder of Sumon Shikder during the anti-discrimination student movement in Dhaka's Badda on July 19.

Investigating Officer Md Rezaul Alam, also a sub-inspector of Badda Police Station, submitted the remand appeal with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

Earlier in the day, Tawfiq was shown arrested in the case even though his name was not included in the first information report (FIR).

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrare Md Ali Haider is scheduled to hear the remand appeal in presence of the accused after 4:30pm, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

A team of detectives arrested Tawfiq-e-Elahi from his Banani residence around 9:45pm yesterday, Rezaul Karim Mallik, additional commissioner of Detective Branch (DB) of DMP, told The Daily Star.

According to the case statement, during the anti-discrimination student movement on July 19, Md Suman Sikder was shot dead on Pragati Sarani.

Victim's mother Masuma on August 20 filed a murder case in which 179 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, were named as accused.

In the same case, former commerce minister Tipu Munshi was placed on a three-day remand for interrogation about the incident.