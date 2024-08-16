Police seek 10-day remand to interrogate ex-army officer Ziaul

Police today sought a 10-day remand to interrogate former army officer Major General Ziaul Ahsan in a case filed over the death of a shop employee in the capital's New Market area on July 16.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib is scheduled to hold hearing on the remand prayer this afternoon, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

Army, BGB, and additional police personnel were deployed on the premises of the court ahead of Ziaul being produced there.

Ziaul, former director general of NTMC, was arrested from Dhaka's Khilkhet in a case filed with New Market Police Station over the killing of Shahjahan Ali, 24, during quota reform protests on July 16.

He was relieved of his post in the army on August 6, was earlier detained in dramatic circumstances around midnight the same day after the plane he was on was brought back from the Dhaka airport runway to the boarding bridge.

On Wednesday, Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former law minister Anisul Huq were placed on a 10-day remand in the same case.

The duo was arrested in Dhaka's Sadarghat on Tuesday.

On July 17, Ayesha Begum, mother of the victim, filed a murder case against some unnamed miscreants.

The victim Shahjahan was critically injured and died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 7:05pm while undergoing treatment, according to the case statement.