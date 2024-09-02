Police to seek 10-day remand for Haji Salim

Police will seek a 10-day remand for former Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim today in a case filed over the death of a 11th grader, Khalid Hasan Saifullah, during quota reform protests in Dhaka's Lalbagh area on July 18.

"Haji Salim will be produced before Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court by this afternoon," a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

Haji Salim was arrested from the Bangshal area last night.

On August 19, Kamrul Hasan, father of Saifullah, filed the case with Lalbagh Police Station against former prime Sheikh Hasina and 51 others.