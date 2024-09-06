Police seek 10-day remand for ex-minister Shajahan

Police today sought a 10-day remand to interrogate former shipping minister Shajahan Khan in a case filed over the death of 14-year-old Abdul Motaleb in the city's Dhanmondi area on August 4.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed is scheduled to hear the remand prayer after 3:30pm, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

Shajahan, also Awami League presidium member, was arrested in the case from Dhanmondi area early today.

On August 26, Abdul Motin, father of Motaleb, filed the murder case with Dhanmondi Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 175 others.