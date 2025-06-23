Police seek 10-day remand for ex-CEC Nurul Huda

Police today sought a 10-day remand for former chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda in a case filed over alleged irregularities and bias during national elections.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka is scheduled to hear the remand prayer after 3:00pm, said court sources.

Huda was arrested yesterday following a mob assault at his Uttara residence.

BNP yesterday filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station against three former CECs -- Huda, Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad and Kazi Habibul Awal--; 10 former election commissioners, and 11 others for their alleged role in irregularities and bias during the national elections held in 2014, 2018, and 2024.

BNP alleges that in all three parliamentary elections -- the 10th in 2014, the 11th in 2018, and the 12th in 2024 -- their leaders and supporters were targeted with false cases, abductions, and threats. It claims many were arrested or harassed to prevent them from participating in the polls.

According to the BNP, the accused in the case were involved in various irregularities during the three elections.

Also named in the case are ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

The BNP claims these individuals were responsible for voter intimidation and manipulation of the electoral process.