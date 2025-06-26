Police seek 10-day remand for ex-CEC Habibul Awal

Police today sought a 10-day remand for former chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal in a case filed over alleged irregularities and bias during national elections.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court is scheduled to hear the remand petition later in the day, according to a sub-inspector on duty at the court.

On June 22, the BNP filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station against former chief election commissioners Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad, KM Nurul Huda, and Awal, along with 10 former election commissioners and 11 others, over their alleged involvement in irregularities and partisanship during the national elections in 2014, 2018, and 2024.

Earlier in that day, a five-member BNP delegation led by the party's executive committee member Salahuddin Khan submitted a copy of the case application to current chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at the Election Commission.

Awal was arrested yesterday in the capital's Moghbazar area while Huda arrested from his Uttara residence on June 22.

The BNP alleged that in all three parliamentary elections — the 10th in 2014, the 11th in 2018, and the 12th last year — its leaders and supporters were subjected to false cases, abductions, and intimidation.

Many were arrested or harassed to prevent them from participating in the polls, the party claimed.

According to the case details, the accused played roles in manipulating the electoral process across the three elections. Also named in the case are ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Other individuals listed include former inspectors general of police Hasan Mahmud Khandker, Javed Patwary, and Shahidul Haque; former Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Benazir Ahmed; former Special Branch chief Monirul Islam; and former heads of the National Security Intelligence and the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence.

The BNP alleged these individuals were responsible for voter intimidation and manipulation of the electoral process.