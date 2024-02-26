Police rescue 31 tourists from Sundarbans

Police today rescued 31 tourists who went missing in Karamjal area of Sundarbans.

After receiving a call on national emergency hotline 999, Mongla police rescued them from the area this afternoon, reports our Bagerhat correspondent.

The tourists, students of various educational institutions of Chitalmari upazila, lost their way and wandered inside the Sundarbans for about three hours before they sought help.

Md Ferdaus, one of the tourists, said, "At first we did not realise that we were lost. After two hours, we called 999 and Mongla police rescued us."

Officer-in-Charge of Mongla Police Station KM Azizul Islam said 31 tourists lost their way shortly after entering the forest. Among them, one of them called 999 from his phone. They were deep in the forest.

Later, arrangements were made to bring them to Mongla bus stand and send them home.