Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri May 17, 2024 12:38 PM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 12:42 PM

Crime & Justice

Police recover body of woman from Demra

Star Digital Report
Fri May 17, 2024 12:38 PM Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 12:42 PM
Star Online Graphics

Police recovered the body of a woman on a road in Demra area early today.

The identity of the woman, aged around 30, could not be known immediately.

We are suspected that a vehicle might have knocked her down as she was crossing the road around 3:30am, said sub-inspector Tawhidul Islam of Demra Police Station.

Police have recovered the body and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Morgue for autopsy, he said.

The SI said they came to know that the woman used to live on the pavement.

