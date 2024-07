The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Police raided a four-storey building, which they suspected to be a militant hideout, in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila this morning.

Mahfuzul Alam Rasel, superintendent (media)of ATU, confirmed the development.

He said an ATU team raided the building at Borpa area suspecting that militants holed up there.

More to follow…