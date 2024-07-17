Police raid BNP’s Nayapaltan office

The Detective Branch (DB) of police raided the BNP's Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital over the suspected involvement of party members in subversive activities.

A team led by DB chief Harun-or-Rashid launched the raid around midnight.

"We conducted the raid after two buses were set on fire in front of Jatiya Press Club," Harun told journalists at the spot.

Around 100 crude bombs, 500 sticks, and five to six bottles of petrol were recovered from the spot, he said, adding that seven Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activists were also arrested at the time.

The DB chief said a group was trying to derail the ongoing quota movement by offering financial support and weapons to create confusion.

He assured that the authorities have identified those responsible and will arrest them soon.

Speaking on the issue, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi claimed the raid on the Nayapaltan party office was conducted to divert attention away from the quota reform protests.

"They staged a drama inside the party office. This drama is part of an ongoing attack against Chhatra Dal and affiliated activists," Rizvi told a virtual press briefing following the raid.

"Why didn't they [police] conduct the raid when party leaders and journalists were present at the office? As part of the master plan, the raid was conducted in the middle of the night."