Police foil BCL procession in Ctg, 6 detained

Police foiled a procession of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on the occasion of the 76th founding anniversary of the Awami League (AL) and detained six activists in the city's GEC area.

A group of BCL men attempted to bring out a procession around 7:20am today in front of Mohammadia Hotel at the GEC intersection under Panchlaish Police Station, according to police. Upon receiving information, Panchlaish police swiftly reached the scene, conducted an operation, and detained six individuals.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Commissioner (AC-Panchlaish) Arif Hossain of CMP told The Daily Star, "Legal action will be taken in this regard".

