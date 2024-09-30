Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 30, 2024 02:21 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 02:51 PM

Police fire tear gas as job seekers protest in front of CA residence

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 30, 2024 02:21 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 02:51 PM
Photo: Sirajul Islam Rubel

A scuffle took place between police and job seekers as the latter attempted to stage a sit-in in front of the chief adviser's residence this afternoon, demanding an increase in the age limit for government jobs.

Police fired tear gas canisters to disperse the job seekers who have been demonstrating for increasing the age limit to 35 years from the existing 30, witnesses said.

The job seekers are still in front of the CA residence as of filing the report around 2:15pm.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on August 25 issued a notice banning any rallies, meetings, or demonstrations in front of the Bangladesh Secretariat and government residence of the chief adviser until further notice.

