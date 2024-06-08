Police cordon off suspected militant den in Netrakona

Police are conducting raid on a house in Netrakona's Sadar upazila suspecting it to be a militants' den.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police cordoned off the isolated house in Bhasapara area under Kailati union, said Foyaz Ahmed, superintendent of police in Netrakona.

However, none was present in the house. Police so far have recovered a foreign pistol, 17 bullets, and a toy AK-47 rifle, said the SP.

Prof Dr Abdul Mannan, a retired engineer hailing from Aaatpara upazila in Netrakona, is the owner of the house. Mannan who lives in Gazipur rented the house to one Arif two years ago. But Arif was not available at the house, said the SP.

The SP also said it is suspected that a group of militants might have rented the house.

Anticipating live explosives at the site, a bomb disposal unit from Mymensingh and the Counter Terrorism Unit from Dhaka are on the way, the SP added.