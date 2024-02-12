Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Feb 12, 2024 11:55 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 01:15 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Police constable sent to jail in rape case

Star Digital Report
Mon Feb 12, 2024 11:55 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 01:15 AM

A Narsingdi court today sent a police constable to jail in connection with a rape case.

Narsingdi Senior Judicial Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after investigation officer Md Nabi Hossain, a sub-inspector of Raipura Police Station, produced constable Emon, 28, before the court, said court sources.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A 22-year-old woman today filed a case with Raipura Police Station against Emon on charges of raping her on the pretext of marriage.

Emon, a constable of Astagram Police Station in Kishoreganj, was arrested from a house in Raipura's Mahmudabad Hazaribari area of Narsingdi, said Safayet Hossain Polash, officer-in-charge of Raipura Police Station.

According to the case statement, the victim got to know Emon through Facebook one and a half years ago and later went into a relationship.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশের অর্থনৈতিক পরিস্থিতি উন্নতির দিকে যাচ্ছে: অর্থমন্ত্রী

‘আগামী কয়েক দিনের মধ্যে দেশের অর্থনীতির সার্বিক চিত্র পরিষ্কার হবে।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মায়ের চেষ্টায় মেডিকেলে পড়ার স্বপ্ন পূরণ হলো বগুড়ার ত্রৈত ভাইয়ের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification