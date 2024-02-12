Police constable sent to jail in rape case

A Narsingdi court today sent a police constable to jail in connection with a rape case.

Narsingdi Senior Judicial Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after investigation officer Md Nabi Hossain, a sub-inspector of Raipura Police Station, produced constable Emon, 28, before the court, said court sources.

A 22-year-old woman today filed a case with Raipura Police Station against Emon on charges of raping her on the pretext of marriage.

Emon, a constable of Astagram Police Station in Kishoreganj, was arrested from a house in Raipura's Mahmudabad Hazaribari area of Narsingdi, said Safayet Hossain Polash, officer-in-charge of Raipura Police Station.

According to the case statement, the victim got to know Emon through Facebook one and a half years ago and later went into a relationship.