Staff Correspondent
Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:00 AM

Police bar Hafiz from travelling to India

Police stopped BNP Vice Chairman Major (retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed from travelling to India yesterday.

The 79-year-old opposition leader said he was scheduled to undergo surgery at a Delhi hospital tomorrow.

He told The Daily Star that he and his wife were about to board a plane at Dhaka airport and their bags were already checked in around 12:00pm when immigration police told them to wait.

After nearly three hours, he was told that there was a travel restriction for him. "The authorities did not tell us why. My wife was allowed to go abroad. But I could not," Hafizuddin said.

Requesting not to be named, an officer of the special branch (immigration) said a certain intelligence agency barred Hafizuddin from travelling because of a lawsuit against him.

